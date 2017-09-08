India’s benchmark indices were range-bound in the afternoon trade on Friday amid lack of major cues and continuing uncertainty over geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

At 2 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was up 24.82 points at 31,687.56, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was up 5.30 points at 9,935.20.

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest contributor to the minor gains on both indices. It rose by around 4% on both the Sensex and the Nifty.

The other stocks that performed well on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel (1.46%), Kotak Bank (1.00%), HDFC Bank (0.58%) and Maruti Suzuki India (0.57%). On the Nifty, Bharti Airtel (1.56%), Kotak Bank (1.18%), HCL Technologies (1.10%) and Tech Mahindra (0.95%) traded up.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra and Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Motors were among the worst performers in the market on the week’s last session.

Among the sectoral indices, telecom and Fast Moving Consumer Goods performed slightly better than the others. The rupee was trading at 63.86 to the US dollar at 1.50 pm.