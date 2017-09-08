A Class 2 student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram’s Bhondsi was found with his throat slit in the school toilet on Friday morning, NDTV reported. A knife was recovered from the scene.

The seven-year-old boy is believed to have reached the school at 8.15 am and was found dead by an official half an hour later, The Times of India reported. He was taken to the Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared him brought dead.

#Visuals Body of a class II student found inside a toilet in Ryan International School, Bhondsi. Police investigation underway. #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/0xX0DprGZW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

In February 2016, a Class 1 student was found dead in the water tank at the Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.