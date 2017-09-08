A look at the headlines right now:

Class 2 student found dead in Ryan International School, Gurugram: The seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in the school toilet, and a knife was recovered from the scene. ‘Why was Gauri Lankesh not provided security?’ Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Siddaramaiah: The Union minister questioned whether the activist’s efforts to have Naxalites surrender in Karnataka were with the state government’s consent. Five dead, tsunami warning issued in 7 countries after massive earthquake hits off Mexican coast: EL Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama have been asked to watch out for the large tidal waves. Madhya Pradesh hospital gets NHRC notice for allegedly turning away pregnant HIV-positive woman: The newborn twins died after their mother was forced to give birth outside the maternity ward at the Tikamgarh District Hospital. India refuses to sign global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar: The delegation said it was unjustified to refer to a crisis in one country as the conclave was focused on the Sustainable Development Goals of all. Grandparents not part of Donald Trump’s travel ban, rules US Appeals Court: The panel said those who have relationships with resettlement agencies in the country should be exempted from the executive order, as well. Search begins at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa amid tight security: The curfew imposed in surrounding areas will not be relaxed till the operation ends. 19 Bihar Congress MLAs urge Rahul Gandhi to break alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, says report: The legislators accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of never being faithful to their party. Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban. Failure of railway staff led to Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, says preliminary report: An engineer, the assistant station master of Khatauli and the section controller were blamed for the mishap that killed 24.