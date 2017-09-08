The big news: Class 2 child found dead in Gurugram school, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP criticised the Karnataka Congress for its handling of a journalist’s murder, and 5 people died in an earthquake off the Mexican coast.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Class 2 student found dead in Ryan International School, Gurugram: The seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in the school toilet, and a knife was recovered from the scene.
- ‘Why was Gauri Lankesh not provided security?’ Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Siddaramaiah: The Union minister questioned whether the activist’s efforts to have Naxalites surrender in Karnataka were with the state government’s consent.
- Five dead, tsunami warning issued in 7 countries after massive earthquake hits off Mexican coast: EL Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama have been asked to watch out for the large tidal waves.
- Madhya Pradesh hospital gets NHRC notice for allegedly turning away pregnant HIV-positive woman: The newborn twins died after their mother was forced to give birth outside the maternity ward at the Tikamgarh District Hospital.
- India refuses to sign global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar: The delegation said it was unjustified to refer to a crisis in one country as the conclave was focused on the Sustainable Development Goals of all.
- Grandparents not part of Donald Trump’s travel ban, rules US Appeals Court: The panel said those who have relationships with resettlement agencies in the country should be exempted from the executive order, as well.
- Search begins at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa amid tight security: The curfew imposed in surrounding areas will not be relaxed till the operation ends.
- 19 Bihar Congress MLAs urge Rahul Gandhi to break alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, says report: The legislators accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of never being faithful to their party.
- Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban.
- Failure of railway staff led to Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, says preliminary report: An engineer, the assistant station master of Khatauli and the section controller were blamed for the mishap that killed 24.