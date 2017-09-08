The Supreme Court on Friday banned all protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Tamil Nadu, adding that any agitation against the exam would amount to contempt of court. The apex court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to ensure law and order is maintained in the state and no protests are carried out.

The court was hearing a petition filed against the protests in Tamil Nadu after medical aspirant S Anitha had committed suicide on September 1. The bench said action would be taken against those found involved in any kind of agitation that disrupts normal life. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to Tamil Nadu government in Anitha’s suicide case.

On Thursday, 13 people were arrested for protesting against the exam in Chennai.

Supreme Court said those involved any kind of agitation or stall normal life, appropriate action would be taken against them #NEET #Anitha — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Protests in the state have intensified after 17-year-old Anitha committed suicide after she failed to secure a medical seat through the test. She had challenged Neet’s applicability in the state in the Supreme Court.

The Neet controversy

In Tamil Nadu, medical admissions were based on marks scored in the Class 12 examination, which was conducted by the state education board. Neet, however, is based on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s syllabus, which is vastly different. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the examination and said a common test will harm the prospects of students from the state.

Anitha, in her appeal against the common test in the Supreme Court, had pointed out how poor students who lived in villages could not afford the private coaching classes that students in cities could.