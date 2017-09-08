A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban. New York government fines Pakistan’s Habib Bank Rs 1,436 crore, to shut down its US branch: An investigation revealed that the bank failed to properly screen thousands of transactions and processed payments for known criminals. Amazon launches its largest warehouse in India in Hyderabad: The e-commerce giant believes this will help serve customers better, especially with one-day and two-day deliveries. Sensex closes just 24 points in green, Nifty four points up amid continuing geopolitical tensions: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the top four gainers on both indices. For the first time, an Indian radio network ties up with Apple Music to offer curated playlists: They will feature songs from the 1980s to recent hits in all genres. Cyber attack on US credit firm Equifax may have exposed details of 14.3 crore Americans: The firm said hackers had accessed social security information, driver’s licence data and credit card numbers. BMW promises 12 all-electric cars by 2025, Jaguar Land Rover says 2020: In July, Volvo became the first major automaker to announce its plan to manufacture eco-friendly vehicles.