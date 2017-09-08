The business wrap: Ex-RBI chief says interest burden rose after note ban, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan’s Habib Bank fined for compliance breaches in New York, and Amazon opened its largest warehouse in India.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban.
- New York government fines Pakistan’s Habib Bank Rs 1,436 crore, to shut down its US branch: An investigation revealed that the bank failed to properly screen thousands of transactions and processed payments for known criminals.
- Amazon launches its largest warehouse in India in Hyderabad: The e-commerce giant believes this will help serve customers better, especially with one-day and two-day deliveries.
- Sensex closes just 24 points in green, Nifty four points up amid continuing geopolitical tensions: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the top four gainers on both indices.
- For the first time, an Indian radio network ties up with Apple Music to offer curated playlists: They will feature songs from the 1980s to recent hits in all genres.
- Cyber attack on US credit firm Equifax may have exposed details of 14.3 crore Americans: The firm said hackers had accessed social security information, driver’s licence data and credit card numbers.
- BMW promises 12 all-electric cars by 2025, Jaguar Land Rover says 2020: In July, Volvo became the first major automaker to announce its plan to manufacture eco-friendly vehicles.