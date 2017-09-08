A case was filed against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib for “insulting and demeaning” Hindu gods in a newspaper advertisement, PTI reported on Friday. The ad showed gods getting their hair done, counting money and wearing make-up at a Jawed Habib salon. A caption said, “Gods too visit JH Salon”.

Two complaints were lodged in #Hyderabad on #JawedHabib Hair Saloon for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in advt, JW asks apologise later pic.twitter.com/UwGlymx5BF — kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) September 8, 2017

The complaint was filed by an advocate K Karuna Sagar, based on which Saidabad Police filed a case under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, against “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”, a senior police official told PTI.

“We will investigate into the matter and, if need be, we shall summon Habib for questioning,” Saidabad Police Inspector K Sattaiah told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Habib had posted an apology for the ad on his Twitter handle, after he had received a lot of criticism for it.