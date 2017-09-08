One prisoner was killed and two others were injured during an incident at Barh sub-divisional court in rural Patna district on Friday, PTI reported. Two police officials and 23 constables have been suspended over failing to prevent the situation, authorities said.

Bihar Police suspect the incident to be part of a gang war. Rival gang members shot dead under-trial prisoner Guddu Singh when he was leaving the court premises, Superintendent of Police (rural) Lallan Mohan Prasad said.

The prisoners were taken to the court for a hearing in a murder case. “An investigation is on to find how such an incident took place when adequate security was present in the court premises,” said Additional Director General SK Singhal.

The injured prisoners are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police are searching for the accused.