A luxury car without a registration plate and old currency notes were seized from the Sirsa headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda on Friday. Security officials and district authorities conducted a mammoth search operation at the premises on Friday.

“Some rooms were sealed, computer hard disk drives, an unregistered Lexus car, an outside broadcasting van, Rs 7,000 in demonetised currency, Rs 12,000 cash and some medicines without labels were seized,” the state’s Information and Public Relations Deputy Director Satish Mehra told PTI.

Mehra said five people, including two minors, were also found on the campus.

As many as 41 paramilitary companies, four Army columns, police officers from four districts, one Special Weapons and Tactics team, a dog squad and a bomb squad were deployed for the search operation. Authorities had also taken 10 locksmiths along to assist in the process.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet services until September 10 and imposed a curfew in the areas surrounding the headquarters.

Search ordered after weapons seizure from campus

The search of the sprawling campus began at 8 am and is being supervised by retired Judge Anil Kumar Singh Pawar. The Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed him the court commissioner to search and sanitise the Dera headquarters after the police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons from the premises.

The entire operation is also being videographed.