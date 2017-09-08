A 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been raped by her father’s business partner delivered a baby on Friday, two days after the Supreme Court allowed her to terminate her 31-week pregnancy, reported The Indian Express. The girl underwent a cesarean section in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital and delivered a baby boy.

“We conducted a cesarean section on [Friday] afternoon,” Dr Ashok Anand, head of the gynaecology department at JJ Hospital said. “The child weighs 1.8 kilograms and has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.”

The Supreme Court made the decision to allow the abortion “keeping in mind the age of the petitioner and the trauma she has faced”, Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said in his order on September 6. Sneha Mukherjee, a lawyer from the Human Rights Law Network who was representing the girl, said the medical board had recommended an abortion. “The court considered the trauma the girl would face if she continued with the pregnancy,” Mukherjee said. “It is not about the health of the foetus, but about the health and well being of the young girl.”