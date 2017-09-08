A look at the headlines right now:

Banned notes, plastic money and luxury car found in Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa: Earlier in the day, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet services until September 10 and imposed a curfew in the areas surrounding the headquarters. Police detain bus conductor, driver and school employee in Gurugram school student’s death case: The seven-year-old boy is believed to have reached the school at 8.15 am and was found dead by an official half an hour later. At least 32 dead after massive earthquake hits off Mexican coast: At least 23 people were killed in the state of Oaxaca, 17 of them in the town of Juchitan. Supreme Court bans all Neet protests in Tamil Nadu: It also asked the state government to ensure that no agitations disrupt normal life in the state. Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban. Restrictions in Srinagar to stop protests against Rohingya killings, rally turns violent in Anantnag: India refused to sign a global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingya refugees in Myanmar. Clashes erupt on 86th day of shutdown in Darjeeling, police seize bomb-making materials: The police found explosive-making materials at a location in the Patlebas area, a stronghold of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung. Indian Army will open doors for 800 women in the military police: Currently, women are allowed only in select wings of the Army, such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering. Facebook user posts ‘hit list’ of ‘her kind’ after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, gets booked by Delhi Police: Journalist Sagarika Ghose filed a complaint against one Vikramaditya Rana after he shared posts calling for her and several others’ assassination. Centre issues guidelines for no-fly list, unruly passengers can face 2-year flying ban: The flying ban will be in addition to legal action that can be taken against the offender, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.