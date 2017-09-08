The big news: Haryana officials find banned notes in Dera headquarters, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Police detained ten people in Gurugram school student’s death case, and a powerful earthquake killed 32 people in Mexico.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Banned notes, plastic money and luxury car found in Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa: Earlier in the day, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet services until September 10 and imposed a curfew in the areas surrounding the headquarters.
- Police detain bus conductor, driver and school employee in Gurugram school student’s death case: The seven-year-old boy is believed to have reached the school at 8.15 am and was found dead by an official half an hour later.
- At least 32 dead after massive earthquake hits off Mexican coast: At least 23 people were killed in the state of Oaxaca, 17 of them in the town of Juchitan.
- Supreme Court bans all Neet protests in Tamil Nadu: It also asked the state government to ensure that no agitations disrupt normal life in the state.
- Black money back in system after demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI, says Raghuram Rajan: The former central bank governor said people found ways to legitimise their illegal cash after the note ban.
- Restrictions in Srinagar to stop protests against Rohingya killings, rally turns violent in Anantnag: India refused to sign a global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.
- Clashes erupt on 86th day of shutdown in Darjeeling, police seize bomb-making materials: The police found explosive-making materials at a location in the Patlebas area, a stronghold of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung.
- Indian Army will open doors for 800 women in the military police: Currently, women are allowed only in select wings of the Army, such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering.
- Facebook user posts ‘hit list’ of ‘her kind’ after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, gets booked by Delhi Police: Journalist Sagarika Ghose filed a complaint against one Vikramaditya Rana after he shared posts calling for her and several others’ assassination.
- Centre issues guidelines for no-fly list, unruly passengers can face 2-year flying ban: The flying ban will be in addition to legal action that can be taken against the offender, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.