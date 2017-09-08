A bus conductor, identified as Ashok, has been arrested in the Gurugram school student death case, PTI reported on Friday. Police had detained ten people, including a gardener, conductors and drivers for questioning, hours after a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram’s Bhondsi was found with his throat slit in the school toilet, PTI reported.

The accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the boy before attacking him, PTI reported.

“Ashok, who lives in village Ghamroj, has been arrested for the murder,” Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said. The seven-year-old boy is believed to have reached the school at 8.15 am and was found dead by an official half an hour later, The Times of India reported. He was taken to Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Some parents claimed bus drivers and conductors were allowed to use washrooms meant for students, News18 reported. However, school authorities have denied this.