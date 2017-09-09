The big news: Bus conductor arrested in Gurugram schoolboy’s death case, and 9 other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Police arrest bus conductor in Gurugram schoolboy’s death case: The seven-year-old Class 2 student was found in a toilet at the school with his throat slit.
- Toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 61, Juchitán town was the worst hit: President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared three days of mourning, and rescue operations are on to pull out people feared trapped under debris.
- Haryana to investigate Dera’s donation of 14 cadavers to UP college without death certificates: The latest inquiry against the sect was ordered the day its headquarters in Sirsa was searched and several possessions were seized.
- Supreme Court bans all Neet protests in Tamil Nadu: It also asked the state government to ensure that no agitations disrupt normal life in the state.
- Restrictions in Srinagar to stop protests against Rohingya killings, rally turns violent in Anantnag: India refused to sign a global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.
- Facebook user posts ‘hit list’ of ‘her kind’ after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, gets booked by Delhi Police: Journalist Sagarika Ghose filed a complaint against one Vikramaditya Rana after he shared posts calling for her and several others’ assassination.
- Centre issues guidelines for no-fly list, unruly passengers can face 2-year flying ban: The flying ban will be in addition to legal action that can be taken against the offender, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.
- Indian Army will open doors for 800 women in the military police: Currently, women are allowed only in select wings of the Army, such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering.
- IMD scientist in Pune says her cook falsely claimed she was a Brahmin, files complaint: Nirmala Yadav, however, said that her employer had never asked about her caste while hiring her.
- Kazakhstan plans to reintroduce wild tigers with help from the World Wildlife Fund: If successful, the country will be the first in the world to reintroduce the species to a region where they have been extinct for nearly half a century.