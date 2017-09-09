A look at the headlines right now:

Police arrest bus conductor in Gurugram schoolboy’s death case: The seven-year-old Class 2 student was found in a toilet at the school with his throat slit. Toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 61, Juchitán town was the worst hit: President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared three days of mourning, and rescue operations are on to pull out people feared trapped under debris.

Haryana to investigate Dera’s donation of 14 cadavers to UP college without death certificates: The latest inquiry against the sect was ordered the day its headquarters in Sirsa was searched and several possessions were seized. Supreme Court bans all Neet protests in Tamil Nadu: It also asked the state government to ensure that no agitations disrupt normal life in the state. Restrictions in Srinagar to stop protests against Rohingya killings, rally turns violent in Anantnag: India refused to sign a global declaration that refers to violence against Rohingya refugees in Myanmar. Facebook user posts ‘hit list’ of ‘her kind’ after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, gets booked by Delhi Police: Journalist Sagarika Ghose filed a complaint against one Vikramaditya Rana after he shared posts calling for her and several others’ assassination. Centre issues guidelines for no-fly list, unruly passengers can face 2-year flying ban: The flying ban will be in addition to legal action that can be taken against the offender, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Indian Army will open doors for 800 women in the military police: Currently, women are allowed only in select wings of the Army, such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering. IMD scientist in Pune says her cook falsely claimed she was a Brahmin, files complaint: Nirmala Yadav, however, said that her employer had never asked about her caste while hiring her. Kazakhstan plans to reintroduce wild tigers with help from the World Wildlife Fund: If successful, the country will be the first in the world to reintroduce the species to a region where they have been extinct for nearly half a century.