The popular Humans of Hindutva Facebook page on Saturday announced that it will no longer be sharing its parodical posts. The page, inspired by the famous Humans of New York, featured satrical commentary on moral policing, attacks by cow vigilantes, casteism and other aspects of Hindutva.

“It was a good run, but...I’m tired of arguing with people for the past five months,” the administrator of the page said in a post. “I’m tired of explaining the intention behind my words again and again...Your interaction with me has opened up a side inside that I didn’t even know existed, but in the bargain, it has exhausted me to no end. So I bid you goodbye. Cheers.”

The administrator, who has chosen to remain anonymous, added: “I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original ‘content’ in this short span. It’s funny how you think you can never write a book until you have an audience and then somehow you can’t wait to write each day.

Humans of Hindutva began in April with a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath purportedly threatening to to make beef-eaters switch to paneer.

The page’s administrator had explained that he decided to start his own parody page after noticing a sharp spike in the number of publications online with a clear right-wing bias, all of which were engaged in the business of peddling “alternative facts”.

“I joined the fake news party,” he had told Scroll.in when it interviewed him for a feature about the page. Read it here.