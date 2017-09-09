A police officer was was killed and at least 10 others were injured after clashes broke out between locals and policemen in Jaipur, Rajasthan, late on Friday, ANI reported.

#LatestVisuals from Jaipur after violent clash between locals and police yesterday, curfew has been imposed pic.twitter.com/tC7p0g4373 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

Eyewitnesses said the violence broke out after a policeman tried to stop a man on a motorbike during a routine vehicle check in the city’s Ramganj area, NDTV reported. The officer conducting the check allegedly hit the man as he tried to ride away.

“A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late on Friday led to clashes between the locals and the police,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told PTI.

Reports said hundreds gathered at a police station in the area and started throwing stones. The force used teargas to disperse the mob that went on a rampage, setting a power house and a few vehicles on fire.

“A curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out,” Agarwal said. The localities of Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, and Galta Gate are also under curfew. Mobile internet services have been suspended.