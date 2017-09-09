Rajasthan: Policeman dies after vehicle check leads to clashes in Jaipur, curfew in a few areas
The violence broke out after an officer tried to stop a man on a motorbike and allegedly hit him as he tried to ride away.
A police officer was was killed and at least 10 others were injured after clashes broke out between locals and policemen in Jaipur, Rajasthan, late on Friday, ANI reported.
Eyewitnesses said the violence broke out after a policeman tried to stop a man on a motorbike during a routine vehicle check in the city’s Ramganj area, NDTV reported. The officer conducting the check allegedly hit the man as he tried to ride away.
“A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late on Friday led to clashes between the locals and the police,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told PTI.
Reports said hundreds gathered at a police station in the area and started throwing stones. The force used teargas to disperse the mob that went on a rampage, setting a power house and a few vehicles on fire.
“A curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out,” Agarwal said. The localities of Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, and Galta Gate are also under curfew. Mobile internet services have been suspended.