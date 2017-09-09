The principal of Ryan International School in Gurugram’s Bhondsi was suspended on Saturday, a day after a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the school toilet.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Simardeep Singh told ANI that the principal, Neerja Batra, was suspended, and that action has been taken against the school’s security agency. A special committee is investigating the murder.

Suspended Principal.Took action against security agency of the school. Special Committee probing case: Gurugram DCP #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/OD15XWT2cO — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

On Friday, the police arrested a bus conductor, identified as Ashok, for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him. But the boy’s family has accused the school administration of negligence and had demanded action against them.

Parents from across the city gathered at the school on Saturday morning, demanding that officials be arrested too, the Hindustan Times reported. “Just arresting the bus conductor is not enough,” the child’s father Varun Thakur said. “It is negligence on the part of the school, and they should be booked.”

The family’s lawyer said action against the school management “is now certain”.