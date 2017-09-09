An angry mob on Saturday attacked a branch of the salons run by Jawed Habib in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a day after a case was filed against the celebrity hairstylist for “insulting and demeaning” Hindu gods in a newspaper advertisement.

The mob, led by workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch, vandalised the property in Motinagar and threatened the owner to shut down the business, IANS reported. A few some customers were trapped inside during the incident. A complaint has been filed.

The regional secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch, Vimal Dwivedi, said, “We will not allow the salon to operate.”

The controversial ad

The advertisement showed Hindu gods getting their hair done, counting money and wearing make-up at a Jawed Habib salon. A caption read, “Gods too visit JH Salon.”

Habib had posted an apology for the ad on his Twitter handle, after receiving a lot of criticism for it.