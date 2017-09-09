The big news: Illegal explosives factory found at Dera headquarters in Sirsa, and other top stories
Other headlines: A Gurugram school’s principal was suspended after a student was killed, and Hurricane Irma has prompted a massive evacuation in Florida.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On Day 2 of Dera headquarters search in Sirsa, Haryana Police find illegal explosives factory on campus: The state government will investigate the controversial sect’s donation of 14 cadavers to a college in UP without death certificates.
- Principal of Gurugram school suspended after student is found dead: Parents from across the city gathered at the campus and demanded action against the school administration for negligence.
- Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba, ‘historic evacuation’ ordered in Florida: The storm, one of the fiercest to develop over the Atlantic in a century, is expected to hit the US state on Sunday.
- CM Vijayan writes to Modi after Centre denies Kerala minister permission to attend UN meet in China: Kadakampally Surendran alleged that ‘narrow-minded politics’ was behind the External Affairs Ministry’s decision.
- Saudi Arabia suspends all dialogue with Qatar, accuses it of ‘distorting facts: The development came an hour after a phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
- Toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 61, Juchitán town was the worst hit: President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared three days of mourning, and rescue operations are on to pull out people feared trapped under debris.
- Suspected militant killed on the outskirts of Sopore town in J&K’s Baramulla: Security forces were conducting search operations in Reban village when the gunfight began.
- Policeman dies after vehicle check leads to clashes in Jaipur, curfew in a few areas: The violence broke out after an officer tried to stop a man on a motorbike and allegedly hit him as he tried to ride away.
- Pakistan’s Election Commission refuses to recognise Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s political party: The polling monitor has warned candidates to not use the Milli Muslim League’s name in campaigns.
- Nitish Kumar’s faction of the Janata Dal (United) stakes claim to the party’s arrow symbol: A delegation of the Bihar chief minister’s camp told the Election Commission that Sharad Yadav had no basis to claim his side was the ‘real’ party.