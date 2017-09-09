A look at the headlines right now:

On Day 2 of Dera headquarters search in Sirsa, Haryana Police find illegal explosives factory on campus: The state government will investigate the controversial sect’s donation of 14 cadavers to a college in UP without death certificates. Principal of Gurugram school suspended after student is found dead: Parents from across the city gathered at the campus and demanded action against the school administration for negligence. Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba, ‘historic evacuation’ ordered in Florida: The storm, one of the fiercest to develop over the Atlantic in a century, is expected to hit the US state on Sunday. CM Vijayan writes to Modi after Centre denies Kerala minister permission to attend UN meet in China: Kadakampally Surendran alleged that ‘narrow-minded politics’ was behind the External Affairs Ministry’s decision. Saudi Arabia suspends all dialogue with Qatar, accuses it of ‘distorting facts: The development came an hour after a phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 61, Juchitán town was the worst hit: President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared three days of mourning, and rescue operations are on to pull out people feared trapped under debris. Suspected militant killed on the outskirts of Sopore town in J&K’s Baramulla: Security forces were conducting search operations in Reban village when the gunfight began.

Policeman dies after vehicle check leads to clashes in Jaipur, curfew in a few areas: The violence broke out after an officer tried to stop a man on a motorbike and allegedly hit him as he tried to ride away. Pakistan’s Election Commission refuses to recognise Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s political party: The polling monitor has warned candidates to not use the Milli Muslim League’s name in campaigns. Nitish Kumar’s faction of the Janata Dal (United) stakes claim to the party’s arrow symbol: A delegation of the Bihar chief minister’s camp told the Election Commission that Sharad Yadav had no basis to claim his side was the ‘real’ party.

