The Not In My Name Campaigners, who had organised nation-wide protests against lynchings on June 28 (pictured above), will meet again in Gurugram on Sunday, for the first time since Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

The protest, called “Gurgaon Against Hatred”, will be held in the parking area of Leisure Valley Park, Gate 2, between 6 pm and 8 pm. The organisers have asked participants to carry posters bearing #NotInMyName.

“The campaign speaks for citizens of India irrespective of their religion, caste, denomination, gender or sexual orientation,” the organisers have said in a Facebook post. “We will protect the Constitution and the rights it promises to all Indians.”

The campaigners had also held a vigil in Delhi on July 10, to protest the deaths of Amarnath pilgrims killed in an attack in Kashmir.

The silence has been broken, and many Indian citizens are saying NO to hatred and violence in the name of religion and caste. The spread of hatred has to be stemmed now and before it consumes us all. And if not now, then when?



As a follow up we now propose to observe 10th September as a day to categorically Say No to Hatred & Violence! — Facebook/Not In My Name

Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5. She was a vocal critic of Hindutva groups and published the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada newspaper. The state has formed a special investigation team to find out who killed her.