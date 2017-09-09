A police constable died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, when militants attacked a group of security forces just about a kilometre from where Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit on Sunday.

Militants attacked the group near a bus stand, and injured two other officers as well. The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited.

Singh is expected to meet Anantnag police officers and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Khanabal area of the district on Sunday. He is on a four-day visit to the state, and had met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier in the day.