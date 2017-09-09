The Goods and Services Tax Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met in Hyderabad on Saturday. The council extended the deadline to file sales returns, or GSTR, by a month, pushing the last day to file to October 10.

The government will set up a three-member team to investigate any technical problems the uniform tax might still have, Economic Times reported.

The GST came into effect on July 1. It is India’s biggest ever tax reform that subsumes a range of central and state taxes.