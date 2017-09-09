The big news: Case filed against ex-Congress minister Jayanthi Natarajan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana Police found a secret tunnel while search the Dera headquarters, and a policeman was killed in Anantnag, Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI registers corruption case against Jayanthi Natarajan, searches her home: The former Congress leader allegedly broke the law when she granted forest land in Jharkhand to a mining company called Electrosteel in 2012.
- Haryana Police find secret tunnel connecting Dera chief Ram Rahim’s quarters with his followers’: There was heavy security around the campus during the second day of the mammoth search operation.
- Kashmir policeman killed, two injured in militant attack close to where Rajnath Singh will visit on Sunday: A suspected militant was killed on the outskirts of Sopore town earlier on Saturday.
- Bus conductor arrested, CBSE panel to investigate Gurugram school murder: The accused told a television channel he committed the crime, though the child’s family claims the man is being framed for the killing.
- Police protection given to 18 Karnataka writers and activists after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: ‘Not In My Name’ protestors will gather in Gurugram on Sunday against the journalist’s killing.
- US-backed forces, Syrian Army advance on Islamic State territory in Syria: The operation aims to capture areas north and east of the Euphrates river.
- Deadline for filing GST sales returns extended to October 10: The Goods and Services Tax Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met in Hyderabad on Saturday.
- Hindu activists attack Jawed Habib’s salon in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao over controversial advertisement: The regional secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch said they will not allow the establishment to operate.
- China invests $9.1 billion in oil major Rosneft, deepens ties with Russia: The deal will strengthen the energy partnership between Moscow and Beijing, amid increasing tensions with US.
- Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba, ‘historic evacuation’ ordered in Florida: The storm, one of the fiercest to develop over the Atlantic in a century, is expected to hit the US state on Sunday.