A look at the headlines right now:

CBI registers corruption case against Jayanthi Natarajan, searches her home: The former Congress leader allegedly broke the law when she granted forest land in Jharkhand to a mining company called Electrosteel in 2012. Haryana Police find secret tunnel connecting Dera chief Ram Rahim’s quarters with his followers’: There was heavy security around the campus during the second day of the mammoth search operation. Kashmir policeman killed, two injured in militant attack close to where Rajnath Singh will visit on Sunday: A suspected militant was killed on the outskirts of Sopore town earlier on Saturday. Bus conductor arrested, CBSE panel to investigate Gurugram school murder: The accused told a television channel he committed the crime, though the child’s family claims the man is being framed for the killing. Police protection given to 18 Karnataka writers and activists after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: ‘Not In My Name’ protestors will gather in Gurugram on Sunday against the journalist’s killing. US-backed forces, Syrian Army advance on Islamic State territory in Syria: The operation aims to capture areas north and east of the Euphrates river. Deadline for filing GST sales returns extended to October 10: The Goods and Services Tax Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met in Hyderabad on Saturday. Hindu activists attack Jawed Habib’s salon in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao over controversial advertisement: The regional secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch said they will not allow the establishment to operate. China invests $9.1 billion in oil major Rosneft, deepens ties with Russia: The deal will strengthen the energy partnership between Moscow and Beijing, amid increasing tensions with US. Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba, ‘historic evacuation’ ordered in Florida: The storm, one of the fiercest to develop over the Atlantic in a century, is expected to hit the US state on Sunday.