A school peon was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a five-year-old student in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, PTI reported. The accused was identified as 49-year-old Vikas.

The Class 1 student of Tagore Public School had been hospitalised after she was found bleeding from the private parts by her parents, The Times of India reported. A medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, according to PTI.

The student is believed to have described the attacker based on which the police identified the accused. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused, ANI reported.

The incident comes two days after a seven-year-old boy was found murdered in his school toilet with his throat slit. The police had arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him.