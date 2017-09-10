A look at the headlines right now:

CBI registers corruption case against Jayanthi Natarajan, searches her home: The former Congress leader allegedly broke the law when she granted forest land in Jharkhand to a mining company called Electrosteel in 2012. School peon arrested for allegedly raping Class 1 student in Delhi: A medical examination had confirmed that the five-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted. Left alliance beats ABVP to win JNU student elections, Bapsa comes third: United Left candidate Geeta Kumari won the president’s post by defeating the ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi by 464 votes. India’s GDP slowed down to 4.7% during Congress’ rule, claims Amit Shah: On demonetisation, the Bharatiya Janata Party president said that the present government does not make policies based on vote bank politics. ‘Not In My Name’ protestors will gather in Gurugram on Sunday against Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The meet will be held at the Leisure Valley Park between 6 pm and 8 pm. Deadline for filing GST sales returns extended to October 10: The Goods and Services Tax Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met in Hyderabad on Saturday. Policeman killed in militant attack close to where home minister will visit on Sunday: Two other officers were also injured in the attack in Anantnag district. US-backed forces, Syrian Army advance on Islamic State territory in Syria: The operation aims to capture areas north and east of the Euphrates river. China invests $9.1 billion in oil major Rosneft, deepens ties with Russia: The deal will strengthen the energy partnership between Moscow and Beijing, amid increasing tensions with US. Police protection given to 18 Karnataka writers and activists after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The writers have been given protection after an advisory from the Intelligence department.