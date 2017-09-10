The big news: CBI raids former UPA minister Jayanthi Natarjan’s home, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A school peon was arrested for raping a five-year-old girl, and the Left alliance beat the ABVP to win JNU student elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI registers corruption case against Jayanthi Natarajan, searches her home: The former Congress leader allegedly broke the law when she granted forest land in Jharkhand to a mining company called Electrosteel in 2012.
- School peon arrested for allegedly raping Class 1 student in Delhi: A medical examination had confirmed that the five-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.
- Left alliance beats ABVP to win JNU student elections, Bapsa comes third: United Left candidate Geeta Kumari won the president’s post by defeating the ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi by 464 votes.
- India’s GDP slowed down to 4.7% during Congress’ rule, claims Amit Shah: On demonetisation, the Bharatiya Janata Party president said that the present government does not make policies based on vote bank politics.
- ‘Not In My Name’ protestors will gather in Gurugram on Sunday against Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The meet will be held at the Leisure Valley Park between 6 pm and 8 pm.
- Deadline for filing GST sales returns extended to October 10: The Goods and Services Tax Council led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met in Hyderabad on Saturday.
- Policeman killed in militant attack close to where home minister will visit on Sunday: Two other officers were also injured in the attack in Anantnag district.
- US-backed forces, Syrian Army advance on Islamic State territory in Syria: The operation aims to capture areas north and east of the Euphrates river.
- China invests $9.1 billion in oil major Rosneft, deepens ties with Russia: The deal will strengthen the energy partnership between Moscow and Beijing, amid increasing tensions with US.
- Police protection given to 18 Karnataka writers and activists after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The writers have been given protection after an advisory from the Intelligence department.