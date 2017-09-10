The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday successfully flight-tested India’s indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile Nag, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday, reported PTI.

“The ATGM Nag has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy, as desired by the armed forces,” the ministry said in a press release. The ministry further said that Friday’s successful test flight meant that the development trials of the missile had been completed.

The missile can hit a target of up to seven kilometres and was tested against two different targets in Rajasthan.