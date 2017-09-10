Security forces said one militant surrendered and another was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district that began Saturday night, NDTV reported. Police said a militant named Adil, belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen, had surrendered, while another named Tariq Ahmad, was killed in the encounter.

The police said Adil was hiding in the debris of a house and carried an AK-47. He surrendered after they assured him he would not be killed if he laid down the weapon, The Indian Express reported.

Police officers said a joint search operation began on Saturday night when they received a tip-off about the presence of three militants in Barbugh village in Shopian. The operation is still underway.