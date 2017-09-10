Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen militant surrenders during Shopian encounter, another killed, say police
Police officers said a joint search operation began on Saturday night they received a tip-off about the presence of three militants in the district.
Security forces said one militant surrendered and another was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district that began Saturday night, NDTV reported. Police said a militant named Adil, belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen, had surrendered, while another named Tariq Ahmad, was killed in the encounter.
The police said Adil was hiding in the debris of a house and carried an AK-47. He surrendered after they assured him he would not be killed if he laid down the weapon, The Indian Express reported.
Police officers said a joint search operation began on Saturday night when they received a tip-off about the presence of three militants in Barbugh village in Shopian. The operation is still underway.