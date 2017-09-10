Local organisations from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi and Hubballi cities protested against Telugu students writing examination in the state on Saturday, The Hindu reported. Stones were pelted at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection in Hubballi where Telugu students had appeared for an exam. One local candidate was also reported to have tried to cut his own forearm.

The local students alleged that aspirants from Andhra Pradesh were “taking away their jobs” in Karnataka. Students were unable to appear for the first two slots of the online examination in both Kalaburagi and Hubballi because of the the agitation. In Ballari, the examinations were held despite protests by local groups outside the venue.

Telugu students were beaten up at their examination centres in Hubballi and Bengaluru, and their answer sheets torn, The New Indian Express reported. Hundreds of students had been thrashed by activists of Kannadiga organisations, according to a report in The Times of India.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the state’s chief secretary Dinesh Kumar, and Director General of Police NS Siva Rao to speak to their Karnataka counterparts to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He also asked for increased security for the students and said he would speak to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if necessary.

The Telugu Desam Party coordination committee discussed the issue at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. “It is cruel to attack students who were there to take examinations,” Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said. “We’ll approach the Centre if necessary.”