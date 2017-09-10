Parents on Sunday continued to protest outside Ryan International School in Gurugram over the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the school premises. Locals who joined the agitation set ablaze a liquor shop close to the school, ANI reported.

The angry parents also broke the school’s window panes during the protests. Police resorted to baton charge to quell the protests.

Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma said action had been taken against the management and the owner of Ryan International School. He said that the accused would be produced in court within a week.

#WATCH Locals protesting over death of 7-year-old Pradyuman set ablaze liquor shop close to #RyanInternationalSchool in #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/2gdlPYncTz — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017

#Haryana: Agitated parents gather outside #RyanInternationalSchool in Gurugram over killing of Pradyuman, window panes broken during protest pic.twitter.com/guD9Qyx9Eo — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017

The Class 2 student, Pradyuman Thakur, was found with his throat slit in the school toilet on Friday morning. The school bus conductor was arrested later that day for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him.

A special committee is investigating the murder. Besides this, the Central Board of Secondary Education asked the school to send it a report in two days along with a copy of the FIR that was filed. The Board has also set up a two-member fact finding committee to investigate the case.

However, a parent told ANI on Sunday that she was not satisfied with the investigation. “I am not satisfied with the investigation. The bus conductor is being framed,” she said. “The school management must take responsibility for the students’ safety.” Another parent demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the incident.