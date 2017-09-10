Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Centre had allocated funds for bullet-proof vehicles and jackets for policemen in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh was addressing the Anantnag police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel on Sunday.

The announcement came in the light of recent militant attacks on police personnel in the state. On Saturday, a police constable had been killed in Anantnag district after militants attacked a group of security forces.

Singh also praised Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Rashid who had been shot dead on August 28 by militants who opened fired at him while he was on duty in Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag.

“Their supreme sacrifices have been made for Kashmir,” Singh said, according to PTI. “We are proud of the police personnel. You are working in extremely challenging conditions here. I do not have words to praise the bravery of our personnel from Jammu and Kashmir police. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised your courage.”

The home minister will chair a review meeting in Anantnag later on Sunday. Singh is on a four-day visit to the state, and had met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday.