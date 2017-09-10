The big news: School peon arrested for raping Class 1 student in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Angry parents protested outside Gurugram’s Ryan International School, and the MHA warned states of possible chemical attacks at airports.
A look at the headlines right now:
- School peon arrested for raping Class 1 student in Delhi, government orders inquiry: A medical examination had confirmed that the five-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.
- Angry parents protest outside Ryan International School, break window panes, police resort to baton charge: Locals who joined the agitation set ablaze a liquor shop close to the school.
- MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say reports: However, the home ministry said “terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports.”
- Two militants killed, one surrenders after encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police officers said a joint search operation began on Saturday night after they received a tip-off about the presence of three militants in the district.
- Left alliance beats ABVP to win JNU student elections, Bapsa comes third: United Left candidate Geeta Kumari won the president’s post by defeating the ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi by 464 votes.
- GST Council increases tax on mid-level, luxury cars, reduces it for 30 items: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the cess was raised because the tax rate on them had fallen from 48% to 43%.
- Rajnath Singh says funds allocated for bullet-proof vehicles, jackets for Jammu & Kashmir policemen: The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the courage of the security forces in the state.
- India asks Myanmar to handle violence in Rakhine state with ‘maturity’: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was imperative that normalcy was restored in the region.
- Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani announces retirement, calls BJP’s rule a ‘calamity’: The jurist said that those in positions of power in the country should be ‘shown the exit door’ as soon as possible.
- Telugu students appearing for banking exam in Karnataka allegedly beaten up: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told state officials to speak to their Karnataka counterparts and prevent further violence.