A look at the headlines right now:

School peon arrested for raping Class 1 student in Delhi, government orders inquiry: A medical examination had confirmed that the five-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted. Angry parents protest outside Ryan International School, break window panes, police resort to baton charge: Locals who joined the agitation set ablaze a liquor shop close to the school. MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say reports: However, the home ministry said “terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports.” Two militants killed, one surrenders after encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police officers said a joint search operation began on Saturday night after they received a tip-off about the presence of three militants in the district. Left alliance beats ABVP to win JNU student elections, Bapsa comes third: United Left candidate Geeta Kumari won the president’s post by defeating the ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi by 464 votes. GST Council increases tax on mid-level, luxury cars, reduces it for 30 items: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the cess was raised because the tax rate on them had fallen from 48% to 43%. Rajnath Singh says funds allocated for bullet-proof vehicles, jackets for Jammu & Kashmir policemen: The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the courage of the security forces in the state. India asks Myanmar to handle violence in Rakhine state with ‘maturity’: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was imperative that normalcy was restored in the region. Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani announces retirement, calls BJP’s rule a ‘calamity’: The jurist said that those in positions of power in the country should be ‘shown the exit door’ as soon as possible. Telugu students appearing for banking exam in Karnataka allegedly beaten up: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told state officials to speak to their Karnataka counterparts and prevent further violence.