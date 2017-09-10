At least one person died and four others were injured after a portion of an under-construction railway flyover collapsed in Bomikhal in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday, ANI reported. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire fighters are carrying out a rescue operation at the site.

The injured workers have been rushed to Capital Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyabrata Bhoi told The Times of India. Deputy Executive Engineer Bansidhar Praharaj and Assistant Engineer Kishore Rout have been suspended. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s government has announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of those who have died, the report added.

The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited.