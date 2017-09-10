The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has decided to set up a system to award the title of “sant” to religious leaders in an attempt to avoid its misuse by self-styled godmen and women, PTI reported. The announcement by the organisation of Hindu religious leaders follows the conviction and imprisonment of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (pictured above) in a rape case.

“The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad feels that the title of ‘sant’ is being misused so it has decided to put in place a mechanism to award this title,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said. The VHP collaborates with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The ABAP is an umbrella organisation of 14 akharas, including the Nirmohi Akhara which is the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya.

The organisation will monitor the person’s work before awarding the title. “The Akhara Parishad will also observe lifestyle of individuals before conferring this title on them,” Jain said.

The organisation will not allow any person with the title to hold cash or have any assets in his name. “All such things –assets and cash – should belong to a trust and should be utilised for the welfare of the people at large,” an unidentified offiicial said.

Jain said people should be wary of whom they choose to follow as disciples.