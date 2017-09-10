The Hindu Aikyavedi, an organisation in Kerala, has threatened all secular leaders in the country. Its state president KP Sasikala said secular writers would meet the same fate as that of slain activist and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh.

“If you want to live longer, offer a ‘Mrithyunjaya’ Puja at a temple near to you,” she said at a meeting in North Paravur in Ernakulam district on Friday. “Else, you will meet the same fate as Gauri [Lankesh].”

The Kerala Police are examining a video of the speech after VD Satheeshan, a Congress MLA, filed a complaint with the state police chief asking him to register a case against Sasikala.

On Tuesday, unidentified men fired at least four shots at Lankesh before escaping on a motorbike. Lankesh was an outspoken critic of Hindutva groups and edited and published a Kannada newspaper called Gauri Lankesh Patrike. She also wrote widely in the English press.

On Saturday, 18 writers, rationalists and progressive thinkers – Playwright Girish Karnad, writer KS Bhagwan, Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami of Nidumamidi Mutt, Kum Veerabhadrappa, Baragur Ramachandrappa, Patil Puttappa and Chennaveera Kanavi, among others – were given police protection by the Karnataka government based on an advisory by the Intelligence Department.