The toll in the massive earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexico on Thursday night has risen to 90, BBC reported. Of this, 71 deaths were reported in the south-west state of Oaxaca.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter Scale, was the strongest to hit the region in 85 years. The region felt a number of strong aftershocks through Friday. Many of those who were affected reportedly camped out on the streets because they were scared of more aftershocks. Relief and rescue efforts, which continued through the weekend, are still going on.

Mexico’s interior ministry reported 15 deaths in the state of Chiapas, and four in the state of Tabasco on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The epicentre was around 120 km southwest of Pijijiapan town at a depth of 35 km. The tremors from the quake were felt as far as 1,000 km away from the epicentre, in Mexico City, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.