Dravida Munnetra Kazaghan working president MK Stalin on Sunday said his party asked Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao for an immediate floor test to determine the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s majority in the Assembly. The party has asked Rao to convene a session at the House within a week, The Hindu reported.

A delegation of Opposition leaders from the DMK, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League met Rao at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. “This is the last time we are meeting the governor,” Stalin said. “The next time, we go to court.” The DMK leader said Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has the support of 114 legislators in the 284-member House. He claimed that the Opposition, in addition to two lawmakers from sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s faction, have the support of 1199.Giving the break-up, he said the tally was 89 lawmakers from the DMK,8 from the Congress, one from IUML, which adds up to 98. With 21 rebel AIADMK lawmakers, the total comes to 119.

On August 31, a delegation of MPs from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other Tamil Nadu Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the unstable state government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Stalin had accused Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao of indulging in politics and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of being responsible for the unstable administration.