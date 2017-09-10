The big news: Officials end search of Dera Sacha Sauda premises in Sirsa, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The father of the murdered Gurugram school student demanded a CBI investigation, and Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three-day search of Dera’s Sirsa premises ends, internet, railway services to resume on Monday: The massive search operations included 41 paramilitary companies, four Army columns, police officers from four districts and 1 Special Weapons and Tactics team.
- Father of seven-year-old says he senses a conspiracy, demands CBI probe into Gurugram school murder: The police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the school management and owner.
- Hurricane Irma reaches Florida, batters Cuba on its way: At least 25 people have already died after the storm caused havoc in the Caribbean.
- At least one dead, 11 injured as under-construction railway flyover collapses in Bhubaneshwar: The government has ordered an investigation and suspended two engineers, reports said.
- Gang of 10 arrested for making fake Aadhaar cards in Kanpur: The police arrested them based on a complaint filed by a Unique Identification Authority of India official in Lucknow.
- Secular writers will meet same fate as Gauri Lankesh if they do not pray, says Kerala Hindu organisation: Police are examining a video of the speech to decide on further action.
- Mexico earthquake toll climbs to 90, Oaxaca state worst-hit with 71 deaths: Relief and rescue efforts, which continued through the weekend, are still going on.
- MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say Reports: However, the home ministry said ‘terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports’.
- Hindu group Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad says it will decide on who can use the title of ‘sant’: The announcement by the organisation of Hindu religious leaders follows the conviction and imprisonment of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
- Rohingya Muslim insurgents declare ceasefire to allow aid distribution in Myanmar’s Rakhine: The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army urged the nation’s military to lower their offensive and allow humanitarian groups to provide aid to the affected people.