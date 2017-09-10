A look at the headlines right now:

Three-day search of Dera’s Sirsa premises ends, internet, railway services to resume on Monday: The massive search operations included 41 paramilitary companies, four Army columns, police officers from four districts and 1 Special Weapons and Tactics team. Father of seven-year-old says he senses a conspiracy, demands CBI probe into Gurugram school murder: The police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the school management and owner. Hurricane Irma reaches Florida, batters Cuba on its way: At least 25 people have already died after the storm caused havoc in the Caribbean. At least one dead, 11 injured as under-construction railway flyover collapses in Bhubaneshwar: The government has ordered an investigation and suspended two engineers, reports said. Gang of 10 arrested for making fake Aadhaar cards in Kanpur: The police arrested them based on a complaint filed by a Unique Identification Authority of India official in Lucknow. Secular writers will meet same fate as Gauri Lankesh if they do not pray, says Kerala Hindu organisation: Police are examining a video of the speech to decide on further action. Mexico earthquake toll climbs to 90, Oaxaca state worst-hit with 71 deaths: Relief and rescue efforts, which continued through the weekend, are still going on. MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say Reports: However, the home ministry said ‘terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports’. Hindu group Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad says it will decide on who can use the title of ‘sant’: The announcement by the organisation of Hindu religious leaders follows the conviction and imprisonment of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Rohingya Muslim insurgents declare ceasefire to allow aid distribution in Myanmar’s Rakhine: The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army urged the nation’s military to lower their offensive and allow humanitarian groups to provide aid to the affected people.