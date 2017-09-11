NGO All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s working committee on Sunday decided to constitute a panel to examine the Supreme Court’s verdict banning the triple talaq practice and check for any “inconsistency, if any, with Shariat”, the Hindustan Times reported. The committee to be set up will advise the board on ways to “undertake a large-scale community reform programme within the Islamic Sharia [Islah-e-Mashrah]“.

The organisation, however, continued to hold that the Centre’s stand on the Islamic divorce practice “is contrary to the protection guaranteed by the Constitution of India”. “The government had laid bare its intention...that all forms of dissolution of marriage without intervention of the court should be declared as unconstitutional,” it said. “We record our displeasure and consider it as attack on personal law of Muslims.”

On August 22, the top court struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. Triple talaq is an Islamic practice by which Muslim men are allowed to instantly divorce their wives by simply pronouncing “talaq”, meaning divorce, three times.

Moreover, the meeting of the law board’s highest decision-making body in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, remained undecided on whether they will challenge the Supreme Court’s verdict banning triple talaq. Some believe that a review petition would bring other Islamic practices, such as polygamy, under scrutiny, according to The Indian Express.