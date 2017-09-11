The big news: Inquiry panel finds security lapses at Gurugram’s Ryan School, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will review the Supreme Court’s triple talaq ruling, and the search at the Dera headquarters ended.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Probe panel finds security lapses at Guruguam’s Ryan International School, alleges negligence after student’s murder: Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the institute had no boundary wall, and that the CCTV cameras installed did not cover the entire campus.
- Muslim personal law board to review Supreme Court’s triple talaq judgment: The NGO’s working committee remained undecided on whether to challenge the verdict, fearing that it may bring other practices under scrutiny.
- Three-day search of Dera’s Sirsa premises ends, internet, railway services to resume on Monday: The massive search operations included 41 paramilitary companies, four Army columns, police officers from four districts and 1 Special Weapons and Tactics team.
- Relentless Rafael Nadal crushes Kevin Anderson to win US Open, his 16th Grand Slam title: The Spaniard won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to lift his second major of 2017.
- At least three dead after Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida: Nearly three million people in the US state are without electricity, though the storm has weakened from Category 4 to Category 2.
- Secular writers will meet same fate as Gauri Lankesh if they do not pray, says Kerala Hindu organisation: Police are examining a video of the speech to decide on further action.
- Mexico earthquake toll climbs to 90, Oaxaca state worst-hit with 71 deaths: Relief and rescue efforts, which continued through the weekend, are still going on.
- Rohingya Muslim insurgents declare ceasefire to allow aid distribution in Myanmar’s Rakhine: The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army urged the nation’s military to lower their offensive and allow humanitarian groups to provide aid to the affected people.
- At least one dead, 11 injured as railway flyover under construction collapses in Bhubaneshwar: The government has ordered an investigation and suspended two engineers, reports said.
- MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say Reports: However, the home ministry said ‘terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports’.