A look at the headlines right now:

Probe panel finds security lapses at Guruguam’s Ryan International School, alleges negligence after student’s murder: Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the institute had no boundary wall, and that the CCTV cameras installed did not cover the entire campus. Muslim personal law board to review Supreme Court’s triple talaq judgment: The NGO’s working committee remained undecided on whether to challenge the verdict, fearing that it may bring other practices under scrutiny. Three-day search of Dera’s Sirsa premises ends, internet, railway services to resume on Monday: The massive search operations included 41 paramilitary companies, four Army columns, police officers from four districts and 1 Special Weapons and Tactics team. Relentless Rafael Nadal crushes Kevin Anderson to win US Open, his 16th Grand Slam title: The Spaniard won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to lift his second major of 2017. At least three dead after Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida: Nearly three million people in the US state are without electricity, though the storm has weakened from Category 4 to Category 2. Secular writers will meet same fate as Gauri Lankesh if they do not pray, says Kerala Hindu organisation: Police are examining a video of the speech to decide on further action. Mexico earthquake toll climbs to 90, Oaxaca state worst-hit with 71 deaths: Relief and rescue efforts, which continued through the weekend, are still going on. Rohingya Muslim insurgents declare ceasefire to allow aid distribution in Myanmar’s Rakhine: The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army urged the nation’s military to lower their offensive and allow humanitarian groups to provide aid to the affected people. At least one dead, 11 injured as railway flyover under construction collapses in Bhubaneshwar: The government has ordered an investigation and suspended two engineers, reports said. MHA warns states of possible chemical attacks at airports, metro stations, say Reports: However, the home ministry said ‘terrorists remain interested in small arm attacks and physical assaults on airports’.

