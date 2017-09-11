Two suspected militants, believed to be members of the Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early on Monday. The third was caught alive and arrested, as well, PTI reported.

Security forces cordoned off Kulgam’s Khudwani region to carry out a search operation after receiving intelligence that militants were in the area, a police spokesperson said. adding that the encounter began after the militants began to shoot at the officers.

They are trying to verify the identities and affiliation of the militants. Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid said they had recovered two weapons from the militants shot down.

Two terrorists of HM killed in Khudwani #Kulgam & one arrested. Recovered two weapons. Well done boys! 🇮🇳 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 11, 2017

J&K: Two Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam, one OGW apprehended. AK 47 rifle & Insas rifle recovered pic.twitter.com/ioHOD6LMMk — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

On Sunday, two local militants, also believed to be members of the Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district. The third had surrendered.