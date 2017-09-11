The Tagore Public School in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area will remain closed for three days, after a peon’s arrest on Saturday for allegedly raping a five-year-old student, ANI reported on Monday.

The Delhi government on Sunday had ordered a magisterial inquiry, headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vivek Vihar, into the assault and asked the panel to submit a report within three days.

The Class 1 student of Tagore Public School was hospitalised after her parents found her bleeding from her genitalia. A medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

The student is believed to have described the attacker, based on which the police identified the accused. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused, identified as 49-year-old Vikas.

Women’s commission seeks report

The Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to Tagore Public School, saying it had taken suo motu cognisance of the case. The commission demanded a reply from the institute, along with CCTV footage, by Tuesday.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded the Centre’s intervention in the case. “It is a shame to see such incidents repeatedly,” Maliwal told ANI. “We demand that an inquiry be completed at the earliest and death penalty be awarded to the perpetrators so they understand that such cases cannot be excused.”

Maliwal said the Centre must bring in a protocol for schools, and any institute found violating it must be penalised. “How can we have ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ when schools are not safe for these children?” she said.

The commission also sought details of the peon’s appointment, how he got access to the girl and a list of the male staff and contract workers appointed by the school, ANI reported.