Infosys will continue to recruit around 6,000 engineers annually over the next couple of years, interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director UB Pravin Rao said on Sunday. The announcement comes at a time when the IT major is bogged down by changes in its management, allegations of corporate governance mismanagement and reports of layoffs across the industry.

“We continue to recruit,” Rao said at an investor meeting. “This year that just concluded. We had a net addition of 6,000, and we expect similar kind of additions over the next one or two years, depending on the kind of growth you see in the market.”

Infosys will also increase its recruitment in European countries and the United States.

On September 6, the company had said it was deferring the announcement of its second-quarter results by more than a week. Vishal Sikka quit as the chief executive officer of Infosys on August 18, and Nandan Nilekani returned as its non-executive chairman on August 24.