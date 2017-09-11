Eight people, including the suspect, died on Sunday in a shooting at a house in Plano, Texas, in the United States. Authorities said the gunman killed seven people at the Dallas suburb before he was shot dead by the police. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries, Reuters reported.

The relationship between the shooter and the victims has not been ascertained. Local media reported that the shooting took place at a party to watch a football game of the local Dallas Cowboys team. Spokesperson for the Plano Police Department David Tilley said they are “trying to put all the puzzle pieces together”.

Officers said they were called in just after 8 pm after shots were heard at a house in the West Spring Creek Parkway. An investigation for homicide is on, NBC reported.