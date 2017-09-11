Indian benchmark indices opened higher than their last closing on Monday tracking positive Asian cues. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was up 142.44 points at 31,829.96 at 10.45 am and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was 47.25 points above at 9,982.05.

Larsen and Toubro (2.53%), Hindustan Unilever (1.92%), Coal India (1.43%), HDFC Bank (1.21%) and Maruti Auto (0.97%) were the best performers on the Sensex in the morning trade. Gail India (4.75%), Larsen and Toubro (2.87%), Tata Power Company (1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (1.94%) and Tata Motors (1.71%) did well on the Nifty.

Stocks of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid Corporation, the State Bank of India, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank were trading poorly on the Sensex at 10.30 am. On the Nifty, shares of Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel and Indiabulls Housing Finance performed the worst.

Among the sectoral indices, all but telecom stocks were doing well. The rupee weakened 9 paise to 63.87 against the US dollar.

All Asian markets, except the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index, gained on Monday. Analysts attributed the positive sentiment to no news on yet another missile test by North Korea, which was expected on Saturday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose by more than 273.78 points, the Nikkei 225 was up by over 267.15 points, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index by over 4.32 points.