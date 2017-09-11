An apparent leak has revealed the name of Apple’s latest – and possibly most important phone in the next few years – before its official launch on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. The leak, first released on Apple news website 9to5Mac, names the iPhoneX as a premium model and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as the successors to the current handsets.

App and game developer Steven Troughton-Smith came across the names of the products in the software and tweeted about it on Saturday. A company spokesperson refused to comment on the development.

The California-based IT major’s product launches are executed amid great secrecy. In 2012, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had stressed on the need to “double down” on concealment measures, saying speculative reports about Apple’s unreleased products were affecting sales.

The iPhone X is believed to have features that include an improved Oled screen, enhanced cameras and a 3D facial recognition scanner to unlock the device.

The leak follows Apple’s accidental release of information about its HomePod speaker software that had details about the unlaunched iPhone.

“Someone within Apple leaked the list of URLs to 9to5Mac and MacRumors,” blogger John Gruber told the BBC. “I am nearly certain this was not a mistake, but rather a deliberate malicious act by a rogue Apple employee.”