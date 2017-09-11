Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Sunday urged the youth of Gujarat to beware of the Congress’ social media propaganda against the party, PTI reported.

“I appeal to the youth to not blindly believe the anti-BJP propaganda being spread on WhatsApp and Facebook,” Shah said at the “Adikhan Gujarat Yuva Town Hall” event in Ahmedabad. “Before making any judgment, you need analyse what Gujarat was before the BJP came to power and what it is today.”

His statements on social media propaganda come a little over week after the BJP was accused of reducing its ministers to tweeting out identical messages calling the government’s demonetisation drive a success. “Due to demonetisation success, identifying dubious transactions using big data analytics made possible. Corrupt have nowhere to hide now!” their tweets read.

Several Union ministers, including Thawar Chand Gehlot, Om Birla, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, were among those who shared the same post on Twitter, soon after demonetisation was criticised, again, as a massive failure after the RBI released its annual report.

On development in Gujarat

Shah said the BJP will upload figures on the development in Gujarat on its website for the youth to circulate that data on social media. Shah claimed that since the party came to power in Gujarat in 1995, there had been growth in the agriculture sector, increase in per capita income and rise in the number of universities, among other improvements.

The BJP chief also criticised Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on September 4. “The venue of his event, the Sabarmati riverfront, was nothing short of a pit of dirty water when the Congress was in power,” he said. “Today it is considered the best riverfront in the world.”

Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat later in 2017.