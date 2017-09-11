Even though Hurricane Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical storm over northern Florida by Monday, it wreaked havoc in the US state and left more than three million without electricity over the weekend. The storm was downgraded from a Category 4 to Category 2 hurricane, but even then the state administration urged people to stay indoors until the floodwaters recede.

“On the forecast track, the center of Irma will continue to move over the western Florida Peninsula through Monday morning and then into the southeastern United States late Monday and Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Centre said.

Here is how the hurricane lashed Florida on Sunday:

Watch #HurricaneIrma uproot this tree at a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida https://t.co/628itBqeSM pic.twitter.com/uxXLo5UukT — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2017

History of Hurricane #Irma: 1 September 2017 - 10 September 2017 #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/Z53paEmpIY — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 11, 2017

The Miami city administration announced that five damage assessment teams would be deployed to take stock of what was required to restore the area back to normalcy. At least three people were reported dead as Hurricane Irma made second landfall in Florida in the United States on Sunday.

Irma will head towards the west coast of the state peninsula on Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Popular amusement park Walt Disney World was forced to shut down operations for only the sixth time in its 45-year history.

SINGLE FILE, EVERYONE! Flamingos being ushered to safety at @BuschGardens, along with other animals Stay safe, everyone! #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/d7ozWBndKH — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 10, 2017

#HurricaneIrma is forcing Walt Disney World to shut down for only the sixth time in the resort's 45-year history https://t.co/FFH3IHBIMo pic.twitter.com/ft8yPt5Oq4 — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2017

"I've never seen a more calm scene." First responders help deliver a baby as #HurricaneIrma hit Florida https://t.co/PvsDB9n2vP — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2017

View from inside my friend's Brickell condo building earlier today as the storm surge rushed into Miami. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/PIHwcBeojd — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 11, 2017