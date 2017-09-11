The Supreme Court has decided to hear a plea demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of a Class 2 student of the Ryan International School inside the campus in Gurugram, reported ANI.

The child’s parents filed the petition on Monday morning, and the apex court will hear it around 12.45 pm. The father, Varun Thakur, said he was unhappy with the police investigation as there were a lot of loopholes.

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the school toilet on Friday morning. A school bus conductor was arrested later that day for the murder and for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him. Two others were arrested on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have sent a team to Mumbai to question the Ryan Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ryan Pinto, who filed for an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court on Monday. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Earlier, Pinto had denied the allegations of negligence against the school and said, “We request all parties concerned to refrain from holding Ryan School culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances”.

Parents continue to protest

On Monday, protests continued at various branches of Ryan International School, including in Noida and Gurugram.

Parents protest at #RyanInternationalSchool in Noida questioning safety of students after death of Pradyuman in Gurugram branch. pic.twitter.com/KYcm9tn1Ih — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2017

Police deployment at Gurugram's #RyanInternationalSchool amid raging protests, all campuses of the school in the city closed till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mTwAjSdymu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

The Haryana government had ordered all campuses of the Ryan International School in Gurugram to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. On Sunday, angry parents broke the school’s window panes during protests, after which the police resorted to baton charge. Several media personnel were also injured in these clashes.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said on Monday that he had spoken to the media personnel who were injured and will take action if it was a targeted attack.