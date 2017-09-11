A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Haryana government after father files plea demanding CBI investigation into student’s murder case: Parents continued to protest outside the Noida and Gurugram campuses of Ryan International School after two more people were were arrested on Sunday. Centre will never take a step to hurt people of Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh on Article 35A: The provision empowers the state legislature to define who can be regarded as permanent residents of the Valley. US will pay the price for proposing more sanctions, says North Korea ahead of UN vote: The Security Council is scheduled to decide on a resolution drafted by Washington later on Monday. Over 100 Army Service Corps officers approach Supreme Court claiming discrimination in promotions: They alleged that they were routinely deployed in operations despite being non-combatants but did not get the benefits that came with it. Buddha would have helped the Rohingya Muslims, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said he was saddened by the violence the community faces from Myanmar’s Army and the Buddhist majority in Rakhine state. Apple’s latest handset may be called the iPhoneX: The latest leak claims that the device will have an improved Oled screen, enhanced cameras and a 3D facial recognition scanner to unlock it. Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule refutes Shiv Sena’s claim that Modi offered her a Cabinet berth: The report comes amid speculation that the BJP is attempting to ally with the Nationalist Congress party in Maharashtra. At least three dead after Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida: Nearly three million people in the US state are without electricity after the storm, which lashed over the state. Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers eat human excreta to draw Centre’s attention: They threatened to eat human flesh on Monday and march in the nude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on Tuesday. Tagore Public School will be closed for three days: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the institute and asked it to submit CCTV footage by Tuesday.