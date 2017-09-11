The big news: Centre, Haryana get SC notices on Gurugram schoolboy’s murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh says the Centre will not go against Kashmiris’ wishes, and North Korea warned the US against more sanctions against it.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Haryana government after father files plea demanding CBI investigation into student’s murder case: Parents continued to protest outside the Noida and Gurugram campuses of Ryan International School after two more people were were arrested on Sunday.
- Centre will never take a step to hurt people of Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh on Article 35A: The provision empowers the state legislature to define who can be regarded as permanent residents of the Valley.
- US will pay the price for proposing more sanctions, says North Korea ahead of UN vote: The Security Council is scheduled to decide on a resolution drafted by Washington later on Monday.
- Over 100 Army Service Corps officers approach Supreme Court claiming discrimination in promotions: They alleged that they were routinely deployed in operations despite being non-combatants but did not get the benefits that came with it.
- Buddha would have helped the Rohingya Muslims, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said he was saddened by the violence the community faces from Myanmar’s Army and the Buddhist majority in Rakhine state.
- Apple’s latest handset may be called the iPhoneX: The latest leak claims that the device will have an improved Oled screen, enhanced cameras and a 3D facial recognition scanner to unlock it.
- Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule refutes Shiv Sena’s claim that Modi offered her a Cabinet berth: The report comes amid speculation that the BJP is attempting to ally with the Nationalist Congress party in Maharashtra.
- At least three dead after Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida: Nearly three million people in the US state are without electricity after the storm, which lashed over the state.
- Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers eat human excreta to draw Centre’s attention: They threatened to eat human flesh on Monday and march in the nude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on Tuesday.
- Tagore Public School will be closed for three days: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the institute and asked it to submit CCTV footage by Tuesday.