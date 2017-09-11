At least 75 people have died in Assam since August 10 as the state faces a fresh wave of floods. More than 71,000 people across five districts have been affected by the deluge, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday. The situation in Assam worsened again because of heavy rain in Arunchal Pradesh.

Sonitpur district is the worst hit by the deluge, with 41,533 people affected by it, followed by the districts of Morigaon, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Nagaon. NH-15 in Sonitpur is underwater, along with several other areas in the district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 21 relief camps have been set up in five districts, where around 86 people had taken shelter. The Brahmaputra river in Jorhat and its tributaries – Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Dhansiri in Golaghat – are flowing above the danger mark.

Troopers of the National Disaster Relief Force evacuated 753 marooned villagers to safer places in Sonitpur, The Times of India reported on Monday. Sixteen deep divers, 32 boats and other life-saving aid have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta to visit the affected areas of Sonitpur and supervise the relief operations, PTI reported.

North East India is expected to receive heavy rain for the next two days, according to Skymet Weather.