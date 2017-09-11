Members of the Women in Cinema Collective on Sunday launched a campaign titled Avalkoppam, which means “With her”, in solidarity with the Kerala actress who was abducted on February 17. The campaign, spearheaded by the association of women artistes of the Malayalam film industry led by actor Sajitha Madathil and director Vidhu Vincent, was inaugurated by actor Nilambur Ayisha outside the Thalassery Municipal Stadium, which was the venue of Kerala State Film Awards.

The actress was abducted while she was travelling home from work, and allegedly assaulted by a gang of six men, who took pictures of the her to blackmail her. Malyalam actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 in connection with the attack and has since been held in the Alava sub-jail. MLA KB Ganesh Kumar held a press conference in support of the accused outside the jail.

Members also highlighted the need for safe working environment at shoots. They collected signatures which they will reportedly submit to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. The collective has also sought action against MLA PC George for deriding the Women’s Commission’s decision to file a case against him for making derogatory remarks against the victim. They have also criticized Kumar for lending his support to the under-trial.