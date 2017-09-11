Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that while most people associate 9/11 with the New York terror attacks, the date was also about Swami Vivekanada’s message of love and brotherhood at the Parliament on Religions in Chicago.

“There was a 9/11, 125 years ago, when a young man from this nation, of about your age, gave a speech dressed in saffron clothes,” the prime minister told students’ during a convention in New Delhi on Monday. “With just a few words, a youngster from India won over the world and showed the world the power of oneness.”

Swami Vivekananda had given the concept of 'One Asia.' He said that the solutions to the world's problems will come from Asia: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2017

The students’ convention was organised to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech and Bharatiya Janata Party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebrations.

Modi also spoke about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and said Indians do not have the right to chant Vande Mataram if they spit and throw garbage on the roads. He asked the students to take the Clean India initiative forward.

Student organisations, while campaigning for university elections should give more importance to cleanliness: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2017

“I want to specially mention all those people who are working tirelessly to keep India clean,” the Times of India quoted him as saying. “I’ve said this before and I will say it again. Pehle shauchalya, phir devalaya (First toilets, then temples).”